New Jersey man indicted on 8 counts of sexual assaults’ against minors

New Jersey (WPHL)– A Mays Landing, New Jersey man has been indicted in Atlantic County on eight counts of sexual assaults involving girls 10 years old and younger.

A 59-year-old, Brian Avis, faces charges after the sexual assaults of a 10-year-old girl from Brigantine in 1996 and a 5-year-old girl from Galloway Township in 2003.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, Avis broke into a home in Brigantine City in 1996 and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl as she was sleeping.

In 2003, police in Galloway Township went to the home of a 5-year-old girl after a report of a burglary. The victim mother told police that she saw a man leaving the house. According to investigators, the mother claimed when she checker on her daughter, her pajama pants had been pulled down.

The indictment returned Tuesday by the Grand Jury includes the following charges:

1 count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Victim Under the Age of 13

1 count of Attempted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Victim Under the Age of 13

2 counts of Sexual Assault of a Victim Under the Age of 13

2 counts of Endangering-Sexual Conduct with a Child

2 counts of Burglary-Entering a Structure; to Inflict/Attempt to Inflict Bodily injury

Avis is awaiting trial at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.