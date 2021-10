Happiness is in the eye of the beholder and apparently found in some states more than others. According to a new study released by WalletHub https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959, people living in Hawaii are the happiest. New jersey came in ninth, while Pennsylvania was 24 and Delaware 26. Factors included in the study were emotional and physical well being, work environment and community and environment.

