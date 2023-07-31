New Jersey (WPHL)– New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s office has announced that Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver has been hospitalized and is undergoing medical care.

In a statement, Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna said, “Lieutenant Governor Oliver is currently receiving medical care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and is unable to discharge the duties of Acting Governor at this time… We wish the Lieutenant Governor well as she undergoes medical care.”

According to Article V, Section I, paragraph 7 of the New Jersey Constitution, Senate President Nicholas P. Scutari has assumed the duties of Acting Governor, as of this morning.

Acting Governor Scutari said, “Pursuant to Constitutional mandates, I have again assumed the responsibilities of Acting Governor with a commitment to faithfully discharge the duties of the Office. “I want to extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver for a rapid and healthy recovery. We look forward to her return.”

Lt, Governor Oliver is currently receiving medical care at the hospital, but no further details have been released.

