New Jersey governor expected to order mask requirement in K-12 Schools

On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce a mask requirement for staff and students at K-12 schools.

New Jersey’s number of COVID-19 cases has been trending upward over the past few weeks.

According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed over the past two weeks from 512 on July 20 to 1,104 on Tuesday

Those rising numbers come as the entire country struggles with the “Delta” variant.

It has been leading to higher hospitalization rates across the country.

It is important to note that New Jersey’s vaccination rate is among the highest in the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, New Jersey’s vaccination rate is 71 percent.