While Philadelphians voted on the 100th mayor of the City, across the river there were plenty of local elections happening throughout the Garden State. Many of the races will impact the way New Jersey operates for years to come. Politicians are looking to move forward after a number of contentious races in the state. PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall took a look at how some of the “races to watch” wrapped up as votes were totaled.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction