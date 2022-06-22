While fuel price conscious buyers might be thinking of going small … car makers are still playing the “go big or go home” game putting out ever bigger versions of popular models.

The return of the biggest Jeep models the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, were previewed for auto journalists back in the fall of 2020, and at that time I predicted that if the actual production Grand Wagoneer was as eye-popping as the advance prototype, it would be giving the top luxury SUVs a real run for the money.

This Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian with an incredibly compelling styling, amenities and tech package, is selling briskly at a whopping price of around $100,000. Base price for these big SUVs start at around $87,000.

The Grand Wagoneer going up against luxury leaders from GM, Ford and Lexus in the lucrative full-sized luxury SUV space, shows again why big vehicle sales have powered through the pandemic and now through the inflation ravaged rebound of the economy.

When I saw the Wagoneer L coming out soon, which is almost a foot longer … I asked the head of Stellantis Communications … “Should we expect a 3-Axle Dually version?”

Clearly with fuel prices breaking records the timing of this gas powered luxo-truck is a little awkward. But it is worth noting that when the latest generation Dodge revved up their series of super-performance 717 hp Hellcat and 797 Redeye and 807 hp Super Stock Challengers and Chargers … they were widely criticized in the automotive press for being “out of step with the times.” And yet those cars broke sales records in the $60,000 – $80,000 ranges which was unheard for a Dodge!

Reasons for Big Truck Resilience:

And yet even today with the high gas prices and limited supplies of fully equipped vehicles due to supply chain and electronic chip issues, big vehicles and notably these revived big Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers are strong sales performers.

Why do big gas vehicles continue to sell so well? There are a few reasons.

— Because we are at the dovetailing of the traditional internal combustion engines and growing EV drivetrain era. Big trucks and SUVs are prime EV conversion prospects because of the more proportionate size and weight of the battery load relative to the vehicle.

With the big truck takeover of the EV initiative with delivery starting for the first Ford F-150 Lightning EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer and the Rivian R1T … all massive trucks … this move makes great sense for Stellantis, latest owner of the US Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and RAM Truck brands

— Bigger margins on bigger vehicles make them a safer bet for manufacturers … being able to make more money selling fewer units. This is pretty much the new business model in the automotive sector.

— America continues to be a country that demands big vehicles because of lifestyle, distances and cultural factors.

— Finally the post pandemic pent up demand spending spree and the growing “wealth gap” and has created a larger group of big money buyers. Car makers always follow the dollars!

This Big Wheel Is All About Looks To Match Performance

The all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer revives an iconic SUV. Back in 1984 when the more elegant Grand Wagoneer premiered, it became the go to vehicle for the town & country crowd, despite the kitschy faux wood side panels.

The latest Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer ramp up the level of comfort and tech features paired with serious alt route or off-road 4×4 capability.

Again while it’s in a different comfort and elegance class than the down-the-line relatives, it still packs Jeep 4WD capability with a 2 speed on-demand transfer case, multi-terrain selector, variable speed control, 4 wheel air suspension system. electronic rear limited-Slip Diff and

Differential Front-Axle with Disconnect.

Inside the premium treatment is breathtaking with Palermo Leather-Trimmed Seats with massage features, dark walnut wood interior accents, and spacious three-row seating for up to 8 passengers. The Grand Wagoneer gets newly updated connectivity, all-new head-up display, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras.

The highlight of the tech intensity of this model are the 75-inches of total screen surface controls for front and rear passengers, directed from a central 12″ display. Whatever your music genre … the 19 speaker McIntosh audio system is a monster.

As you would expect … the fuel consumption of these vehicles is also astounding with a combined EPA 13 City 18 Highway MPG stats. Cue the EV model sooner than later!

And just in case you think this maxes out the Grand Wagoneer concept … there’s already Grand Wagoneer L model on the way which add almost a foot to the length of this behemoth.

Can the Triple axle dually be far behind?

FUNCTIONAL/SAFETY FEATURES

2 Speed On-Demand Transfer Case

Selec-Terrain® System

Selec-Speed® Control

Quadra-Lift™ Air Suspension

Electronic Rear Limited-Slip Differential

Differential Front-Axle with Disconnect

Head-Up Display

Drowsy Driver Detection

Digital Rear-View Mirror

360 Surround-View Camera

ParkSense® Automated Parking System

Remote-Start System Automatic

Electronic Brake-Hold

Adaptive Cruise-Control with Stop and Go

Active Lane-Management System

Full-Speed Forward-Collision Warning

Plus Blind-Spot and Rear Cross-Path Detection

Pedestrian Emergency-Braking

Automatic High-Beam Headlamp

Hill-Start Assist

Rain-Sensitive Windshield Wipers

INTERIOR FEATURES

Uconnect® 5 Nav with 12.0-Inch Touch Screen Display

Apple CarPlay™

Google Android Auto™

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

GPS Navigation

SiriusXM®

McIntosh® MX950 Entertainment Sys with 19 Speakers

Premium Rear-Floor Center- Console

Wireless Charging-Pad

4-Zone Climate Control

Dark Walnut Wood Interior Accents

Heated Steering

Wheel Heated Front Seats

Heated Second-Row Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

20-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)

Diamond Black Crystal Pearl-Coat Exterior Paint

$595 Monotone Paint Body-Color Roof Customer Preferred Package 23T $5,000

Obsidian Appearance Package

Ventilated Rear Seats

Foldable Cargo Shade

Premium Color-Tinted Glass

Piano-Black Exterior Accents

Adjustable Roof-Rail Crossbars

McIntosh® MX1375 Reference Entmt Sys w/ 23 Spkrs

Front Passenger Interactive Display

22″ Tinted Polished Wheels with Black Insert

Front-Console Cooler

Black Interior Accents

Gloss-Black Day Light Opening Moldings

Convenience Group

$3,595 Advanced Security Alert System

Night Vision w/ Pedestrian and Animal Detection

Rear Seat Monitoring Camera

Intersection Collision Assist System

Active Driving Assist System

Heavy-Duty Trailer-Tow Package $995

Trailer-Brake Control Trailer-Hitch Line-Up Assist Trailer-Hitch Zoom

Removable Rear Tow-Hook Black Tow-Hooks Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Rear-Seat Entertainment Group $1,995 Amazon Fire TV Built-In 10.1-Inch Rear Entertainment Screens

Base Price $94,845

Total Price $109,025