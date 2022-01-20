It’s Girl Scouts cookie season, and this year, they have a new flavor and a new way to get those sweet treats. Today, Chief Mission Delivery Officer Jennifer Allebach tells how Covid-19 affected the legendary cookie business.

Allebach says they were 100% virtual last year, but they will be doing cookie booths in your neighborhood this year. Also, you can now order Girl Scouts cookies from DoorDash.

Get a first-hand look at the newly inspired brownie Girl Scouts cookies called the “Adventurefuls.” The Adventurefuls are caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Girl Scouts offer young girls the opportunity of running their own business and give them their first taste of being an entrepreneur.

“They develop five essential skills so as they are doing their own cookie business, said Allebach. They’re learning how to goal set and decision-make and manage their money as well as develop great people and communications skills and then business ethics.”

To learn more about becoming a Girl Scout or volunteering, please visit their website.

