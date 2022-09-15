The Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings for their home opener game this Monday September 19th at 8:30pm. This morning Chef James Hennessey and Chef Richard Grab from Aramark stopped by our PHL17 kitchen to give us a sample of the new food options at the Linc this season. Philly Jawns are part of the Aramark’s new ‘Snack Hacks’ series and will be available all season long at the Lincoln Financial Field. You can find them at section 138 in the Linc and other ‘Snack Hacks’ are available at other NFL stadiums across the country. Find out more here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction