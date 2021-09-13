New era in Philly: Hurts 3 TDs, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith scored on his first NFL catch, hauling in one of three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts on a stellar opening day for the Philadelphia Eagles.

They made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his coaching debut, routing the hapless Atlanta Falcons 32-6. Hurts threw for 264 yards and rushed for another 62 yards. His TD passes were 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor.

It was a miserable debut for new Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta was held to a pair of field goals in the first half.

