If you love animals and beer, there’s a new Hazy IPA that supports the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and helps foster animals find their forever homes.

Dock Street Brewing Company’s new ‘Found Friends’ Hazy IPA is a 6.5% ABV that will be released to the public on May 4th. $1 from every 4-pack that is sold will be directly donated towards PAWS’ mission of making Philadelphia a no-kill city for dogs and cats.

This morning, Liberty Britton, Communications Manager at PAWS, Renata Certo-Ware, and Sasha Certo-Ware from Dock Street Brewery, joined us on the show to talk about the new beer, introduce us to the cutest litter of kittens, and give us an exclusive taste of the new IPA.

The official “Found Friends” Hazy IPA Launch Party will be tomorrow, Thursday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Dock Street Brewery 2118 Washington Avenue.

You can find out more information about PAWS here, and Dock Street Brewery here.