The Fashion District has imposed a new afternoon curfew for people under 18.

Starting today, minors will not be allowed to go into mall after 2 p.m. if they are unaccompanied.

This curfew comes after hundreds of juveniles caused a series of disturbances throughout the past month.

Officials say that anyone who looks under the age of 18 will need to provide proper documentation of their age if they are approached by Fashion District security.

If there are employees under the age of 18, they will be allowed to work past the curfew, but will need to show identification of their employment.

Officials say the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.