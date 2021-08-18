New cookie alert! Girl Scouts have a new tasty treat for you to try

Could this cookie be your new favorite?

The newest Girl Scout cookie is called ‘Adventurefuls’

The treat has a rich fudgy base with caramel flavored cream on top, chocolate drizzle and a dash of sea salt.

They will be available nationwide in January.

