New cookie alert! Girl Scouts have a new tasty treat for you to try

Could this cookie be your new favorite?

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 / 10:14 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 18, 2021 / 10:14 AM EDT

The newest Girl Scout cookie is called 'Adventurefuls'

The treat has a rich fudgy base with caramel flavored cream on top, chocolate drizzle and a dash of sea salt.

They will be available nationwide in January.