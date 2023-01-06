Philadelphia (WPHL)– Attention sushi lovers, if you’re looking for a unique dining experience, this one is for you!

A new restaurant just opened up in Center City, that serves you sushi on a conveyor belt.

Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant chain with locations all around the world, has finally come to Philly.

Kura Sushi’s extensive menu offers everything from delicious sushi rolls, authentic ramen, tasty dumplings, indulgent desserts, and so much more!

With fresh fish and premium ingredients, you should definitely check it out!

The restaurant is located at 1721 Chestnut St, near Rittenhouse Row.

You can find out more information here.