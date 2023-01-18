If you’re planning on attending a performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, there is a new chef at Volvér who’s food you have to try!

Chef Jose Garces has announced Chef Juan Lopez as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér in the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Lopez’s residency will run now through February 12, 2023, so make sure to visit.

Lopez’s new menu additions at Volvér will include French Onion Soup, Burrata, Potato Gnocchi, Pan Seared Duck Breast, Butter Basted Scallops, Crispy Short Rib, Poached Meringue “Fargoias Congeladas”, Port Custard “Pudim” and Rice Pudding “Arroz Doce.”

Chef Lopez said, “I’m looking forward to getting back into the fine dining scene and pushing myself to think creatively,” “Sometimes it’s easy to get caught in auto-pilot when running your own small brunch spot, and this will give me the chance to challenge myself and showcase the more fine-dining side of my culinary work.”

For the new Chefs in Residency Program, each Chef will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for four to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces’ signature Portuguese-inspired dishes.

Volvér’s hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, and happy hour from 7:30pm to 9:00pm.

You can check out the menu and make a reservation here.

Tune it at 8:45 a.m. to see PHL17’s Alex Butler get a sneak peak at all the new menu options.