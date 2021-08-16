New Beatles Drummer – 8/16 in History

Today in 1962, The Beatles replaced Drummer Pete Best with Ringo Starr.
Other things on 8/16…
1954 – Sports Illustrated published its first issue.
1969 – Day 2 of “Woodstock”, featured performers including Santana, John Sebastian, The Grateful Dead, CCR, Janis Joplin and The Who.
1975 – Peter Gabriel quit Genesis.
2008 – Michael Phelps won his 7th of 8 gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Birthdays:
Madonna is 63
(Her first American TV appearance was in the PHL17 studio, on “Dancin’ On Air” back in the 80’s)
JT Taylor from Kool & The Gang is 68
NJ Governor Phil Murphy is 64
Steve Carell is 59
