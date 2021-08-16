New Beatles Drummer – 8/16 in History

Today in 1962, The Beatles replaced Drummer Pete Best with Ringo Starr.



Other things on 8/16…

1954 – Sports Illustrated published its first issue.

1969 – Day 2 of “Woodstock”, featured performers including Santana, John Sebastian, The Grateful Dead, CCR, Janis Joplin and The Who.

1975 – Peter Gabriel quit Genesis.

2008 – Michael Phelps won his 7th of 8 gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Beijing.



Birthdays:

Madonna is 63

(Her first American TV appearance was in the PHL17 studio, on “Dancin’ On Air” back in the 80’s)

JT Taylor from Kool & The Gang is 68

NJ Governor Phil Murphy is 64

Steve Carell is 59

