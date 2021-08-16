New Beatles Drummer – 8/16 in History

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today in 1962, The Beatles replaced Drummer Pete Best with Ringo Starr.

Other things on 8/16…
1954 – Sports Illustrated published its first issue.
1969 – Day 2 of “Woodstock”, featured performers including Santana, John Sebastian, The Grateful Dead, CCR, Janis Joplin and The Who.
1975 – Peter Gabriel quit Genesis.
2008 – Michael Phelps won his 7th of 8 gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Birthdays:
Madonna is 63
(Her first American TV appearance was in the PHL17 studio, on “Dancin’ On Air” back in the 80’s)
JT Taylor from Kool & The Gang is 68
NJ Governor Phil Murphy is 64
Steve Carell is 59

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story