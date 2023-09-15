It has been four heartbreaking years since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing from a playground in South Jersey.

Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released a new age-progression photo of what Dulce Maria Alavez may look like at nine-years-old.

Since her disappearance from the Bridgeton City Park on September 16, 2019, officials have conducted hundreds of interviews and have traveled to numerous states following potential leads in an effort to bring Dulce home.

On the tragic day when Dulce disappeared, Dulce’s mother recounted the day telling officials that she and her younger sister drove to the park to let their children play on the swings at the playground. Later, Alavez’s younger son would be standing in tears next to a puddle of his own melted ice cream, with little Dulce nowhere to be found.

Since the day of Dulce’s disappearance, officials have released numerous age-progression photos in an effort to keep Dulce’s case active and for Dulce’s name to be known.

Age progession photo of Dulce Alavez at age 7

No matter if it is big or small, officials say they still investigate every single tip and lead involving Dulce’s case, hoping that she is out there and that they can one day bring her home safe.

“In the absence of evidence confirming Dulce’s demise investigators hold out hope that Dulce is still alive,” said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari in a statement.

One month into Dulce’s disappearance, authorities released a sketch of this man who still remains a person of interest in the case, today.

Person of interest in Dulce’s case

Four years later and officials have still not made any arrests in the case and the investigation is still active. The reward which has been growing each year, is currently $75,000.

Officials urge anyone with information about Dulce Marie Alavez to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, here. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-Lost.