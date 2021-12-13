2022 will be a big year for Nissan and at the heart of their comeback is a vehicle that is 16 years old and is all new. Nissan has been working on the new frontier for a couple of years now, and this year they came out with this all-new look.

Auto Journalist George Polgar joins us to give us a closer look at the new Nissan Frontier pickup truck. The 2022 Frontier can be cheap if you want the base model at $29,015, including destination charges. The Frontier Pro-4X trim is the most expensive at 46,570, including several packages.