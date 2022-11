The Midterm elections results are now in, and Dr. Rob McMonagle, Political science professor at Neumann University joined us on the show to give us a post-election analysis of the midterm elections. Dr. McMonagle gave us some expert insight into voter turnout, reaction into the Fetterman-Oz race and Shapiro-Mastriano race results, and other notable races around the country. Your local election headquarters, results, and coverage of the election can be found here.

