Do you like Rita’s Italian Ice? Do you also like beer? Well if so, Neshaminy Creek Brewing has the perfect beer for you!

Neshaminy Creek Brewing company has just announced “Rita’s Fruit Brews”, a new line of beers inspired by Rita’s Italian Ice flavors.

Starting on April 15th, Neshaminy Creek Brewing will launch a Mango flavored Rita’s Fruit Brew which will be a refreshing seasonal Blonde ale with mango flavors at an easy-going 5% ABV.

“As a lifetime Bucks County resident and Rita’s fan myself, I couldn’t be more excited or proud to launch this beer,” said Kyle Park, Director of Sales and Marketing at Neshaminy Creek. “The idea originated during the height of the pandemic when taking my kids to Rita’s was one of the few escapes from the monotony of working from home. The brand continues to be such a big part of our summer memories, creating a line of beers inspired by them felt like a no-brainer. Just as fans look to Rita’s to mark a special occasion or treat themselves, I’m hoping they do the same with Rita’s Fruit Brews.”

Rita’s Fruit Brews will be available for purchase at all Neshaminy Creek locations on April 15th. The beer will sold in 12 oz. can 6-packs, and will be available on draft throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing says Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango” is an easy-drinking beer with a nostalgic aroma and big fruity flavor transporting you back to waiting under the signature candy-striped awning for an icy sweet treat. ”

On April 15th, Neshaminy Creek will host a beer release party with circus performers, a Ferris wheel, delicious food, and most importantly beer.

So mark your calendar for April 15th and get ready to experience a beer that’ll transport you right back to the good ole days of eating Italian Ice in the summertime.

You can find out more about Neshaminy Creek Brewing, here