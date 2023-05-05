If you need plans for this weekend, there’s an event going on South Street that you won’t want to miss!

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 6, the South Street Headhouse District will be hosting their annual South Street Fest. And this year, the South Street Fest combines 3 amazing festivals into one! From Brauhaus Schmitz’s 10th Annual Maifest, to Atomic City Comic’s free comic book giveaway, to drinking delicious Mint Juleps on ‘Kentucky Derby Lane’, this year’s South Street Fest is sure to have something for everyone.

2023 list of vendors:

3rd Street Gallery

Adorned by Aisha

Alchemy of the Pen

Annie Perez Jewelry

B-Bop Vintage

Babmino Glassware

Banh Mi & Bottles

Bistro Romano

Black and Nobel

Blooming Sunsets

BridgeSet Sounds

Brauhaus Schmitz

Bridget Foy’s

Catalyst Accessories

Ditti’s Sweets

Dye Hard Fan

Jaylynne Echols

Essentials by Nini

Eye’s Gallery

Fennycraft

Flying Dutchman Foundation

Federal Donuts

Focal Points

FosterPhillyArt

Friends of the South Street Police Mini Station

Full Moon Blends

G + RIZZ

G-Strength

Garland of Letters

Golden Key Prints

Heaven Scent Candles

Grateful Dead Tie Dyed T-Shirts

Husky Jawn

Ivy Rehab

Interlude Deserts

Kimmel Cultural Campus

Korea Taqueria

Stevie Laney

Las Bugambilias

Life Art

Lily Lough Jewelry

Lit Lab Co.

Little Brown Box

Loomen Labs Love City Vet

LuLu Stunner Haute

Maker Missya

Makinit Designs by Vicki

Milkboy South Street

Mom-Mom’s

NDulge Collection Retail Therapy

Oba-Gami Origami House

Paddy Whacks Pub

Paul Carpenter Art

Peace and Go F*ck Yourself LLC

Philly AIDS Thrift

Point Communications

Poppa’s Custard Company

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

Posteur Surfboards

Queen & Rook Game Cafe

Repo Records *

Roots of Life | The Eye C

Sam Shaw’s Treatery *

Shady Sunglass Deals

Shibe Vintage Sports

South Street Art Mart

South Street Headhouse District

South Street Souvlaki

Spector Sport Art

Static Dynamic

SUNDYES.good.vibes

Sunshine Friend

The 50/50 Company

The Atticco

The Beat in Between

The DreamEerie

The Twisted Tail

Thorne Glass

Thrive Flower

Tiger Snake Vintage

Triple Bottom Brewing

Urban Princess Boutique

Virgilio Rios Toys

Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop

Woolly Mammoth *

Wrong World Ceramics

YOWIE

The family friendly festival will span from 2nd to 8th streets, where each and every street will be filled with vendors, music, entertainment, and most importantly fun.

You can find out more information, here.