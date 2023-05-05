If you need plans for this weekend, there’s an event going on South Street that you won’t want to miss!
Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 6, the South Street Headhouse District will be hosting their annual South Street Fest. And this year, the South Street Fest combines 3 amazing festivals into one! From Brauhaus Schmitz’s 10th Annual Maifest, to Atomic City Comic’s free comic book giveaway, to drinking delicious Mint Juleps on ‘Kentucky Derby Lane’, this year’s South Street Fest is sure to have something for everyone.
2023 list of vendors:
- 3rd Street Gallery
- Adorned by Aisha
- Alchemy of the Pen
- Annie Perez Jewelry
- B-Bop Vintage
- Babmino Glassware
- Banh Mi & Bottles
- Bistro Romano
- Black and Nobel
- Blooming Sunsets
- BridgeSet Sounds
- Brauhaus Schmitz
- Bridget Foy’s
- Catalyst Accessories
- Ditti’s Sweets
- Dye Hard Fan
- Jaylynne Echols
- Essentials by Nini
- Eye’s Gallery
- Fennycraft
- Flying Dutchman Foundation
- Federal Donuts
- Focal Points
- FosterPhillyArt
- Friends of the South Street Police Mini Station
- Full Moon Blends
- G + RIZZ
- G-Strength
- Garland of Letters
- Golden Key Prints
- Heaven Scent Candles
- Grateful Dead Tie Dyed T-Shirts
- Husky Jawn
- Ivy Rehab
- Interlude Deserts
- Kimmel Cultural Campus
- Korea Taqueria
- Stevie Laney
- Las Bugambilias
- Life Art
- Lily Lough Jewelry
- Lit Lab Co.
- Little Brown Box
- Loomen Labs
- Love City Vet
- LuLu Stunner Haute
- Maker Missya
- Makinit Designs by Vicki
- Milkboy South Street
- Mom-Mom’s
- NDulge Collection Retail Therapy
- Oba-Gami Origami House
- Paddy Whacks Pub
- Paul Carpenter Art
- Peace and Go F*ck Yourself LLC
- Philly AIDS Thrift
- Point Communications
- Poppa’s Custard Company
- Puyero Venezuelan Flavor
- Posteur Surfboards
- Queen & Rook Game Cafe
- Repo Records *
- Roots of Life | The Eye C
- Sam Shaw’s Treatery *
- Shady Sunglass Deals
- Shibe Vintage Sports
- South Street Art Mart
- South Street Headhouse District
- South Street Souvlaki
- Spector Sport Art
- Static Dynamic
- SUNDYES.good.vibes
- Sunshine Friend
- The 50/50 Company
- The Atticco
- The Beat in Between
- The DreamEerie
- The Twisted Tail
- Thorne Glass
- Thrive Flower
- Tiger Snake Vintage
- Triple Bottom Brewing
- Urban Princess Boutique
- Virgilio Rios Toys
- Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop
- Woolly Mammoth *
- Wrong World Ceramics
- YOWIE
The family friendly festival will span from 2nd to 8th streets, where each and every street will be filled with vendors, music, entertainment, and most importantly fun.
