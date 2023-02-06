Do you love scary things? Are you looking for Valentine’s themed plans?

Well we have the perfect place for you!

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is hosting a one-night only Valentine’s themed haunted house on Saturday, February 11th from 6:30-10PM

‘Equipped only with a candle, venture through the hidden chamber in the darkness. With a Valentine’s Day twist, this blackout experience will heighten your senses as you encounter the mill’s inhabitants and the ghost of Viktor’s Valentine.‘, said the description on the Lincoln Haunted House website.

The event will feature a dark love story called Viktor’s Valentine, and with over 30-scare actors the experience is sure to give you a fright.

PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins visited Lincoln Haunted House this morning to give us a sneak peak.

You can buy tickets and get more information, here.