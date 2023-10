If you’re looking for some new alcohol to take to your next Eagles tailgate, the Birds are taking things one step further to make sure you are truly repping the team.

The Eagles have teamed up with Botld for a new line of drinks called “Bird Gang Spirits”.

The new collection will have a Limited Edition American Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Vodka that pays tribute to the Birds’ iconic Kelly Green era.

The spirits launch on Friday on the Botld website.