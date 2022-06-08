HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has reported over 111,000 cases of COVID-19 and 591 COVID-related deaths in the month of May 2022.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 1 was 1,329, two times as high as it was on May 1 at 651 individuals. The commonwealth averaged 19 COVID-19 deaths and 3,581 cases per day.

More than 45,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19 and there have been more than 2.4 million cases in the commonwealth, according to the Department of Health dashboard.

Following the CDC approval of second doses, there was a large increase in total vaccinations in May – more than doubling April’s total vaccinations. A total of 402,303 COVID-19 vaccines were administered averaging 12,978 doses per day including:

72,266 additional doses

208,908 second additional doses

10,920 pediatric doses

“COVID-19 trends can vary across communities that is why it is important to use the CDC’s community level tracker website to see the risk of COVID-19 by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus,” Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “We have access to the right tools to fight the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask and getting tested. Regardless of what community level, we know getting fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection against this virus.”