Navy Week has arrived at Philadelphia, beginning on Monday, October 9th and here until Sunday, October 15th.

For the first time since 2011, Philadelphia hosts Navy Week, with 75 sailors visiting from across the country to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy is important to Philadelphia. Since 2005, Navy Week, a week of community engagement, volunteerism, and educational activities has been arranged in communities around the nation by the Navy Office of Communication Outreach.

“As the birthplace of the U.S. Navy, it is always our honor for Philadelphia to welcome back home the U.S. Navy and the members of the military family – past, present and future,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

The sailors will tour famous Philadelphia locations all throughout the week, including running the Rocky Steps at the Art Museum on October 9, making cheesesteaks at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 10, at 12 p.m., and hosting a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall and a proclamation honoring the Navy’s birthday on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m.

Sailors will also be participating in community service events throughout the region including Philabundance, the Cathedral Kitchen, Heroic Gardens, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Police Athletic League, Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, and many more.

The Navy Band Northeast will also be making several appearances throughout the region, including:

Tues., Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at the US Mint featuring a Brass Quartet

Tues., Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Crescenz VA Medical Center featuring a Woodwind Quintet

Tues., Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. at The Chapel of the Four Chaplains (Navy Yard) featuring Brass Quintet

Wed., Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at Independence Seaport Museum featuring a Pops Ensemble in a RARE joint performance with the Marine Division Band

Thurs., Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Battleship New Jersey with the Ceremonial Band

Fri., Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at Philadelphia City Hall for a Ceremonial Flag Raising

Fri., Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at Subaru Park featuring Popular Music Group (rock music) prior to Army-Navy Soccer Match

Sat., Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. at Villanova Football Game featuring Popular Music Group (rock music)

Sun., Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. at the Museum of the American Revolution for Commodore Barry Sword Ceremony

For a full list of appearances and community service events, click here.