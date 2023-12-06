You probably said it yourself this year, “Everything is expensive.”

Don’t expect to close that wallet anytime soon, and it’s not because of presents, it’s what we put them under that’s the problem.

The average price of a Christmas tree is up 10% from last year. Making the average tree costs around $80 to $100s, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

If you’re hoping not to break the bank with an artificial tree you’re out of luck. Those prices are also up by 10%.

The reason you’re paying more:

Salary for labor workers has gone up

Supplies cost more

Surging shipping prices

There are some tips to save some money and get an ideal tree.

Buy a tree early to beat the rush

Don’t buy decorations until you get a tree first

Take care of your artificial tree for it to last ten to twenty years

Many farms have a robust stock of Christmas trees this year, so if you find a tree you like buy it.

Don’t expect any red-tag sales. They’re expected to be few and far between this year.