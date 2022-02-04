Philadelphia (WPHL)- It is National Wear Red Day, a day people wear red to support women’s heart disease. . Dr. Renee Bullock-Palmer, MD, joined us to discuss noticing heart issues and combat them. We hear about heart disease warning signs and ways to protect our health and make lifestyle changes.

Palmer says heart disease is the number one killer of women, and one in three dies from cardiovascular disease, which is about one woman a minute.

Women need to be aware of symptoms and trust themselves, not ignore them. Signs include; Shortness of breath, sweating, abdomen discomfort, heartburn, and nausea.

African-American women are at a higher risk of heart disease. One major risk factor is high blood pressure, which some evidence suggests can be triggered by genetic sensitivity to salt.

Diabetes, smoking, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity are risk factors for heart disease and stroke. Losing weight, eating better, working out can all help to keep your heart healthy and strong.

Women often put off their care while taking care of others. It is vitally important that women of all ages prioritize their heart health and keep routine appointments with their doctors.

Do not ever think you are “too young” for heart disease. Heart disease doesn’t discriminate.