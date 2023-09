Today is National Voter Registration Day and there is no better day to start thinking about the upcoming election and make sure you are registered to vote.

Important deadlines:

October 23 at midnight- Deadline to register to vote

October 31- Deadline to apply for a mail in ballot

November 7- Election day

Philadelphia City Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Deeley joins us on the show with all we need to know about registering to vote.

You can find more information and register to vote, here.