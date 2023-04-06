Youth sports programs not only help prepare children for successful collegiate or professional careers, but play an important role in developmental stages of a child’s life. Baker Hoops and Harcum College joined PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins in studio for National Student Athlete Day! Harcum star athlete, Amaris Baker, is a product of Baker Hoops. She’s thrilled for the opportunity to play in her home state and hopes her story of perseverance inspires others. Visit https://www.bakerhoops.com/ for more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction