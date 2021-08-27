National Red Wine day chance to shine for local vineyard

Penns Woods Winery in Chadd’s Ford is doing its part to help solidify the east coast and southeast Pennsylvania as a legitimate wine making region.

“We have a good growing season,” said Penns Woods owner Carley Razzi. “It’s shorter, it’s not as long as say California but if you know how to work the vineyard and grow the grapes then you can make great wine.”

The winery currently showcases over 15 wines from a lighter and sweeter Prosecco to a bold 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.

“Premium wines can be made in Pennsylvania and you can enjoy them in a relaxed setting,” added Razzi. “It doesn’t have to a five star steak dinner to enjoy a fine wine. You can just come out, pack a picnic, bring your kids, bring your dog and kick back and relax.” https://www.pennswoodswinery.com/