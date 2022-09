Roma’s Pizza, located in Roxborough, has something on the menu for every mood you’re in. They claim to have the best pizza Philadelphia has to offer, in addition to local dishes you’ll want to grab… dine in or take out. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by the pizzeria for a look at how they prepare their pepperoni pizza. Visit https://www.romaspizzarox.com/?utm_source=gbp for a look at the menu!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction