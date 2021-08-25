National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday with waived entrance fees

August 25th marks the National Park Service’s 105th birthday!

There are more than 400 parks to visit around the country all serving different purposes. Whether the preservation of the area is for historical or geographical importance, there’s so much to learn at each different location.

“Independence National Historical Park in particular is important because it is the birthplace of America,” said park guide Nicole Stagg.

Some of the most popular activities at the Independence National Historical Park are the trading card program and the junior ranger booklet. During the month of August, you can also take part in the women’s suffrage trail in the park.

You do need tickets in advance to visit Independence Hall. Click here for more information.