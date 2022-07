Put a visit to Milleville, New Jersey on your to do list. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins spent the day celebrating National New Jersey Day with Milleville Army Air Field Museum and other local hot spots. It’s coined as “America’s First Defense Airport” and hosts tours, kid’s activities and history lessons for the entire family. For more info go to: https://p47millville.org/

