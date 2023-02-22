Today is National Margarita Day! A day dedicated to drinking margaritas, catching drink specials, and enjoying everything from the classic margarita with a salt rim, to a margarita with a fun twist.

Justin Weathers, co-owner of Al Pastor in Exton, PA joined us on this morning to show us some fun margarita ideas and talk about Al Pastor’s Margarita Day specials.

Al Pastor will be offering $5 margaritas all day, $20 pitchers, $9 nachos, and a special 1800 Coconut Batanga Cocktail.

Al Pastor’s specials include all standard margaritas and flavors including the traditional, pomegranate, al pastor, cucumber jalapeno, strawberry, mango, blood orange, passion fruit, pumpkin spice and skinny margarita, plus the marg mocktail too!

You can find more about Al Pastor and make a reservation, here.

