Jennifer Lynn Robinson, CEO of Purposeful Networking, joins us to talk about staying motivated amid what's being called the "Great Migration." Jennifer has been with us before. With the Pandemic happening and a significant number of people leaving their jobs, she has some suggestions on things people can do as a team

Robinson says National Fun at work is traditionally celebrated on the last Friday in January; National Fun at Work Day is more important than ever given the number of people considering leaving their jobs during this “Great Resignation.”

Employees are disengaged and uninspired. The pandemic has caused companies to re-evaluate employee expectations and make healthy being and engagement much more focused than pre-pandemic.