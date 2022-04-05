It’s National Crayon Day, so a trip to the Crayola Experience in Easton had to be in the mix. There you and your kids can have adventures with art, activities, and plenty of opportunities to bring home some colorful memorabilia. Our Sophia Cifuentes went in to check out some of their 27 hands-on attractions. To see some of their other activities, go to: https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton



