National cookie day chance to sweeten the pot for local bakery



The holiday season is cookie season at Sweet T’s Bakeshop in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

“Every crazy holiday we’ll make decorated cookies so we’ll have Halloween cookies we just did. We just did Thanksgiving cookies,” said partner Chrissy Dalton. “Valentine’s Day that’s huge. Every holiday.”

National Cookie Day is November 4 but Dalton says holiday or not, the goal will always be to leave the customer happy and satisfied.

“We’re a family and they know that we’re made from scratch and everything has care and love that we put into it and it’s just like we want them to have joy,” added Dalton.

http://sweettsbakery.com/