Today is National Book Lovers Day, and if there’s any no better day to grab a good book, and cuddle up on the couch to read it.

Glenda Childs, owner of Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshops joined us on the show to talk about the top books of the summer, and rate our Anchor’s book picks.

Glenda’s picks for top books of the summer:

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Lost Summers of Newport by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White

The Collector by Daniel Silva

The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Allison Goodman

People we Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Very Good Hats by Emma Straub

The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett

What have our Anchors read this summer?

Kelsey Fabian- Sevens Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Amanda VanAllen- Summer on the Bluffs by Sunny Hostin

Monica Cryan- Verity by Colleen Hugo

Alyssa Sullivan- Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt.

You can find more book recommendations and information about Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshops, HERE.