Today is National Book Lovers Day, and if there’s any no better day to grab a good book, and cuddle up on the couch to read it.
Glenda Childs, owner of Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshops joined us on the show to talk about the top books of the summer, and rate our Anchor’s book picks.
Glenda’s picks for top books of the summer:
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- The Lost Summers of Newport by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White
- The Collector by Daniel Silva
- The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Allison Goodman
- People we Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
- Very Good Hats by Emma Straub
- The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
What have our Anchors read this summer?
- Kelsey Fabian- Sevens Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Amanda VanAllen- Summer on the Bluffs by Sunny Hostin
- Monica Cryan- Verity by Colleen Hugo
- Alyssa Sullivan- Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt.
You can find more book recommendations and information about Doylestown and Lahaska Bookshops, HERE.