Charisse McGill, a Philly food entrepreneur has consistently made history locally & nationally since opening her business in 2018.

Along with being the first Black woman vendor at Spruce Street Harbor Park, she was recently named the new executive director of the national Farmers Market Coalition (FMC Welcomes Aboard Executive Director, Charisse McGill – Farmers Market Coalition). The organization serves over 8 thousand markets across the country. McGill started her business Lokal Artisan Foods and French Toast Bites (https://www.lokalartisanfoods.com/) at the Lansdale’s Farmers Market.

Her delicious and now famous French toast bites are being sold at multiple locations. French Toast Bites can also be found at Cherry Street Pier, Christmas Village at Love Park and The PA Convention Center.