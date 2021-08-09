NASA is looking for Mars pioneers

Could you be cut out for life on Mars? That is the question NASA is asking volunteers who are willing to tough out conditions similar to life on the Red Planet.

The space agency is seeking applicants for participation as a crew member during the first one year analog mission in a habitat that will simulate life on Mars.

Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working in a 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot module. The habitat will mirror challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors. For more information interested applicants can visit https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-is-recruiting-for-yearlong-simulated-mars-mission.