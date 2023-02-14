It’s Valentine’s day and while the day is filled with flowers, chocolates, and love, we understand that the day is not for everyone.

With nasty breakups or things just not working out, Valentine’s day can be a dreadful day. Well, this Valentine’s day the Lehigh Valley Zoo wants to turn your frown upside down by letting you name a bug after your ex which they will then feed to an animal.

For a mere $5 donation, a feeder cricket will get named after your ex, and then become breakfast, lunch, or dinner for one of the zoo’s hungry animals.

Not enough revenge to heal your aching heart? How about naming a carcass named after your ex that will get fed to a hungry Mexican Grey Wolf?

The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be hosting a bidding competition where a winning bidder and 3 chosen guests will get to watch a live wolf feeding in honor of their exes.

The ‘bug off’ campaign and live wolf feeding are only available for a short time, so make a donation today!

You can find more information and make a donation, here.