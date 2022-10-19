Posted: Oct 19, 2022 / 09:44 AM EDT Updated: Oct 19, 2022 / 09:44 AM EDT SHARE Museum of Illusions has decorated their space for Halloween! Kids can “Trick or Treat” early at the museum starting October 28, 2022 and continuing through Halloween night. The museum is also hosting a series of 21+ Halloween-themed costume parties! Visit https://moiphilly.com/ for more. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction