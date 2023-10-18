POTTSTOWN, Pa (WPHL) — Police in Montgomery County and the Montgomery District Attorney have launched an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide in Pottstown.

According to police, a 911 call came in at 8:37 a.m. on October 16, stating a body was found at the Highland Memorial Cemetery.

The body was identified as 33-year-old Randy Hill who was found dead after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police later went to Hill’s residence where they found 30-year-old Symphony Blue lying dead in the bedroom at the residence on 500 North Franklin Street.

Evidence indicates that Blue was killed at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, said police.

Preliminary information shows that Hill and Blue were former romantic partners and shared a home, but Pottstown Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau have launched a joint investigation to find out what happened.

Autopsies on the body will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.