The Mummers Museum looks to make an economic comeback in 2022 after closing its doors due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall will get a deep dive into the history of mummery now that the museum is open.

Rusty Martz is now the President of the Mummers’ Museum board of directors but was a former longtime mummer and president with the Golden Sunrise Club. He joins us to explain what being a mummer means to him and why this museum holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s our job to bring the history of that Mummers Parade back to visitors that come into the museum, said Martz.” The museum is self-funded, and most of the funding is done through the hall rentals. “I’m going to say we canceled 17 months of hall rentals, said Martz, and opening up in July, they’re not just waiting at the door to come inside and rent the hall again.”

The museum started a Membership Drive in which they believe will help with utility bills, insurance bills, and paying their part-time workers.