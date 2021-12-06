Philadelphia shootings leave 12+ injured and 4 dead over the weekend

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On November 26th, 2021, the city of Philadelphia hit a grim record of 500 homicides, tying 1990 record, according to police data. The number continued to rise for the year day-by-day. This past weekend their were over a dozen injuries from gunshot wounds, according to police.

On the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, a male was shot in his leg around 9:22 p.m., Friday night. The man was taken to temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to police, a 25-year-old male was shot in his buttock on the 5700 block of Hasbrook Avenue around 2:41 a.m. Saturday Morning. He was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A double shooting on the 2700 block of Emerald Street leaves two men in stable condition, police say. A 41-year-old man was shot twice in his shoulder and a 25-year-old man was shot twice in his leg around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say, a man and woman were shot and killed on the 2900 block of North Orkney Street around 12:28 p.m. Saturday. You can read full details from this story on our website.

Two males was shot on the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue, around 6:57 p.m. Saturday, according to police. A 49-year-old was shot twice in his side and a 39-year-old was shot in his calf, police say. Both men were placed in stable condition by medics.

According to police, on the 800 block of East Westmoreland, a 21-year-old man was shot in his head and several other times in his body. The victim was taken to Temple where he was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Saturday night.

Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday early Morning, a 35-year-old woman was shot in her stomach next to Einstein Hospital, police say the exact location is unknown at this time. The women was placed in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot in her Abdomen around 3:36 a.m. early Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 4300 block of Van Kirk Street, police say a man is in custody and two weapons were recovered.

Police say, a triple shooting on the 3200 block of North Front Street around 4:30 a.m. leaves two men dead and another injured. For details visit our website.

On the 4800 block of Lancaster Avenue, a 28-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot in the ankle, police say. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old male was shot in his index finger on 9200 block of Frankford Avenue around 5:00 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

According to police, a 18-year-old male was shot in his buttock on the 7900 block of Torresdale Avenue around 11:12 a.m. The victim was placed in stable condition by Jefferson Hospital medics.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.