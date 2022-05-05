Philadelphia (WPHL)- Three men were shot in the foot across Philadelphia Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in separate incidents.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the left foot on the 5300 block of Wyalusing Avenue around 11:00 pm. The man was taken in a private vehicle to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition by medics.

A half-hour later, police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot and right leg during a robbery on the 2600 block of S. 7th Street. Police took the victim to Jefferson Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

In North Philadelphia, a 31-year-old man was shot in the foot Thursday. The incident happened on A Street, and Wyoming Avenue at 2:08 am. He arrived at Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle, where he was listed in stable condition.

READ MORE: PNC Bank in Wynnefield Heights robbed at gunpoint

There were no arrests or weapons found in none of the three incidents.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc