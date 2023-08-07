KINGSESSING, Pa (WPHL) — SEPTA and Philadelphia Police are investigating a SEPTA Trolley crash in Kingsessing that left multiple people injured.

According to SEPTA, the crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 when a car ran a red light at the intersection of South 52nd Street and Chester Avenue and hit the SEPTA Trolley.

A SEPTA representative tells PHL17 that the vehicle involved in the crash was operated by an off-duty SEPTA employee. The driver was not heading to or from work at SEPTA.

Officials say the trolley operator, and multiple passengers on board were injured in the crash.

Debris could be seen scattered all over the road from the accident.

As of Monday morning, the SEPTA route 13 line is back up and running as normal.

This incident marks the seventh SEPTA involved crash in the past two months.