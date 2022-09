Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died.

The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday.

According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene pronounced the man dead at 2:52 am.

The scene has been cleared.