Losing a child is one of the hardest things a mother can go through in her entire life.

But for those who unfortunately have to go through the pain of losing a child to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, the grief can be unbearable.

Two local mothers who suffered the loss of a child to Unexplained Death in Childhood Syndrome are using their pain to raise awareness and help others.

Brianna Langerfeld and Chloe Cifferi joined us on the show to talk share their stories and raise awareness for their foundations, “The Keegan Cares Foundation” and the “Adalyn Rose Foundation“. Watch the video above.