Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and boy last seen on Monday.
Police say 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona Street at 4:45 pm.
It is unknown what Faison (boy) had on before he disappeared.
Faison (woman) was last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black and gold wig, police say.
Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of the Faisons.