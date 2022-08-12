Lavonne is 26 years old, 5’4”, 120 pounds. Devion Faison is 6 years old, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and boy last seen on Monday.

Police say 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona Street at 4:45 pm.

It is unknown what Faison (boy) had on before he disappeared.

Faison (woman) was last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black and gold wig, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of the Faisons.