Police: Mother killed her infant daughter to ‘fulfill the last of her sins’

Penns Grove, New Jersey (WPHL)– According to court documents, a New Jersey mom who admitted to killing her infant daughter, told police she did it in order to ‘fulfill the last of her sins’.

26-year-old Kristhie Alcazer, made her first court appearance on Monday after she was charged with murder for stabbing her 5-month old daughter to death Friday night.

Police say when they arrived at a home in Helms Cove Lane they found Alcazer arguing with another person and the dead body of her infant daughter laying nearby.

According to police, the infant cause of death were the multiple stab wounds. Alcazer currently sits in Salem County Jail where she can face a maximum sentence in prison if convicted.